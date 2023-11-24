O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $49,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,493 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.