O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $19.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,438.87. 10,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,377.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,343.41. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

