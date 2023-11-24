O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases 83,423 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3,444.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,423 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 2.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $613,831. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.74. 1,150,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.