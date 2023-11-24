O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.35. The company had a trading volume of 168,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

