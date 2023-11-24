O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,708 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 81.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 1,812,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

