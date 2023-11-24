O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,708 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 81.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Stock Performance
LI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 1,812,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
