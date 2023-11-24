O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 2,255.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flywire by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,841,000 after acquiring an additional 993,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 146,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,656. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

