O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,400. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

