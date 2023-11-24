O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 9,995 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for 0.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,674. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

