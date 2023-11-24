O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Copa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.94. 52,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,668. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. Copa’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

