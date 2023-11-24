O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $514,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $40,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 867.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 272,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $9,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,486 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

