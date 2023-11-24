O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. Confluent makes up about 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 505,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,690. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $7,735,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,682 shares of company stock worth $9,960,527. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.