O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Rambus comprises approximately 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,309 shares of company stock worth $2,139,942. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 0.8 %

Rambus stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. 123,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,528. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.