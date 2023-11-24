O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,330. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

