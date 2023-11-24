O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 157.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 194,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $177.44. 32,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

