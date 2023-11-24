O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 159.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. 33,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.78.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

