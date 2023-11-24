OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading Down 1.7%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.32. 881,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,213,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Performance

About OceanaGold

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.