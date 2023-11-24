Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 15,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 19,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

