Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 136,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,418,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

