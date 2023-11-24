Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

