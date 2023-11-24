OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $59,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.20. The company had a trading volume of 197,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,829. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average is $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

