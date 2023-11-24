OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $27,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 649 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 163.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 718,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 445,668 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 44.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,895,000 after acquiring an additional 507,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 43.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,534,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.64. 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

