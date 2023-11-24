ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,681,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,647,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 346.2% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 152,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.2 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.