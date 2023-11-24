Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 14,889 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

