Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.04.

OR stock opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.79. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

