Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 1,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXBDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 495 ($6.19) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

