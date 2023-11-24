Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Position Boosted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,096 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

