Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 2,154,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

