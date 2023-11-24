Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 602,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,476.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 204,383 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 97.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.78. 903,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $42,467,123. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

