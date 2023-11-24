Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Up 3%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 55,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 94,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Pan Global Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.