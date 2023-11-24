Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Panasonic Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Panasonic had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

