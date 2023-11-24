Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 2.3% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Parker-Hannifin worth $227,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.35. 107,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $435.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

