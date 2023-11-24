Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 329,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 448,403 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $702.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

