PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.31

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.31 and last traded at $119.77, with a volume of 3642373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.