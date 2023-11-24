Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

PPL opened at C$45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$49.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0184426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.