PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.13.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.