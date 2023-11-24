Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25,608.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 78,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.97 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

