Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 161.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,470 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after buying an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $3.81 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

