Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

