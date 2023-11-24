Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 23.7% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after purchasing an additional 265,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 32.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,052,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,095,000 after purchasing an additional 259,522 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

