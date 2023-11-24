Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 108,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 9,254,662 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

