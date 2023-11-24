Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 138,533 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

