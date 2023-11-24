Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 164,514 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,450 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 164,514 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rocket Lab USA worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,450 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 523,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 147,986 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,648 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,335 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

