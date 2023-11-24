Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $669.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

