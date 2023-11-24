Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $16.00. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 3,035 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Trading Up 18.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 32.60%.

Peoples Financial Increases Dividend

About Peoples Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Peoples Financial’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.