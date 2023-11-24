Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Shares Down 5%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.21. Approximately 11,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.07.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

