Pertento Partners LLP Buys Shares of 230,231 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Xponential Fitness makes up approximately 0.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 205,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

