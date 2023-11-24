Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.34.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.7 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after buying an additional 698,049 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,917,000 after acquiring an additional 541,982 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.