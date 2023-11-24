Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 714,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,170 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 53,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 6,820,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,441,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.