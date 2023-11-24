Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Up 8.8%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Pharmacielo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
Pharmacielo Company Profile
PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.
