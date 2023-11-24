Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $243.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $258.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.45.

PXD stock opened at $236.25 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

